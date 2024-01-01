Cart 0
If a being doesn’t have ears, can it hear? And if it doesn’t have a mouth, can it talk? In this episode, we spend a golden afternoon conversing with the flowers, plants, and trees. 

 
 
 
 

Threshold is a Peabody Award-winning documentary podcast about our place in the natural world.

Each season, we take listeners on a journey into the heart of a complex environmental story—about a species, a place, an idea, a controversy, or a question—that we think deserves attention. Created by host and executive producer Amy Martin, Threshold first aired on Montana Public Radio in 2017. The show has been recognized by top publications, has received a number of journalism awards, and has over a million downloads. Season 5: “Hark” is out now.

Humans are born into a wondrous planetary chorus. But today, many of us rarely hear anything other than ourselves. In a world teeming with sound, Hark asks what happens when we tune into the life all around us.

Time to 1.5

On paper, the world has agreed to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. We're not on track to meet that goal, but the window is not yet closed. Time to 1.5 grapples with this pivotal moment in history.

The Refuge

The Refuge dives into the debate over oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. How have politics, conservation, economics, and traditional culture shaped this battle?

Recipient of a 2019 Peabody Award

Cold Comfort

The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world. What does that mean for the four million people who live there? Cold Comfort explores a region facing monumental change.

Oh, Give Me a Home

 Oh, Give Me a Home traces the history of the American bison, weaving together tales of violence, resistance, and our complicated relationship with conservation.

 

