Threshold is a Peabody Award-winning documentary podcast about our place in the natural world.

Each season, we take listeners on a journey into the heart of a complex environmental story—about a species, a place, an idea, a controversy, or a question—that we think deserves attention. Created by host and executive producer Amy Martin, Threshold first aired on Montana Public Radio in 2017. The show has been recognized by top publications, has received a number of journalism awards, and has over a million downloads. Season 5: “Hark” is out now.