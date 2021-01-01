On paper, the world has agreed to limit global heating to 1.5°C over pre-industrial levels. In reality, we are not on track to meet that goal. But the window is not yet fully closed. If we take decisive action this decade, we may still be able to prevent warming beyond 1.5°C.

Will we? That's the question facing every person alive right now, and the question driving the new season of Threshold, a Peabody Award-winning environmental podcast.

Time to 1.5 grapples with the responsibility and privilege of this pivotal moment in human history.