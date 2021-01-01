Preview
On paper, the world has agreed to limit global heating to 1.5°C over pre-industrial levels. In reality, we are not on track to meet that goal. But the window is not yet fully closed. If we take decisive action this decade, we may still be able to prevent warming beyond 1.5°C.
Will we? That's the question facing every person alive right now, and the question driving the new season of Threshold, a Peabody Award-winning environmental podcast.
Time to 1.5 grapples with the responsibility and privilege of this pivotal moment in human history.
Episode 1
1.5 to Stay Alive
After decades of scientific study and political wrangling, the world has agreed—at least on paper—that 1.5°C of heating must be the upper limit of our impact on the climate system. How could something that sounds so small matter so much?
Episode 2
This Most Excellent Canopy
There are quite a few things working against us when it comes to understanding how urgently we need to act on climate change. But there's also the simple fact that we can't literally see how we're changing the atmosphere.
It’s time to give the atmosphere its due. In this episode, we go straight up, into our atmosphere.
Episode 3
Coalbrookdale
Britain was the first place in the world to go through what we now call the Industrial Revolution.
In this episode, we explore the mass acceleration of nearly every process on earth that began in Britain in the 1700s and continues to this day, a multi-century fossil-fuel binge that knocked the climate out of whack.
Episode 4
The Stakes
The number of things at stake in the climate crisis do not fit inside one episode. It's hard to even fit them inside your mind.
In this episode, we look at how climate chaos could affect what’s happening out our own backdoors, our ability to meet our basic needs and live together in relative harmony. What do we stand to lose if we don’t act fast enough?
Episode 5
Not Rocket Science
We keep hearing (and saying) that solving climate change is really hard. But we actually know what we need to do—and have the technology to do it—right now.
In this episode, we look at some models for how we can realistically meet the 1.5C goal and get to net zero by 2050.
Episode 6
Extreme Home Makeover: Threshold Edition
Nearly a fifth of carbon emissions in the U.S. come from our homes.
In this episode, we zoom in to look at what individuals can do to decarbonize their homes, from small town Livingston, Montana, to New York City.
Episode 7
Makoko and Eko
In this episode, we pay a visit to two communities in Lagos, Nigeria, just a few miles apart, responding to climate change in very different ways.
Episode 8
Prayers of Steel I
Steel is an essential component of the wind turbines, electric cars, and climate-friendly buildings we’ll need in a decarbonized world. But making steel requires mountains of coal. So we both really need steel and really need to stop making it the way we’re doing now.
We travel to Gary, Indiana in this episode, where we explore the costs and benefits of our industrial processes on people, communities, and the climate.
Episode 9
Prayers of Steel II
For centuries, we have been willing to sacrifice places, ecosystems, and entire species for industries like steel.
In this episode, we explore the intersection of racism, industrialization, and climate change in Gary, Indiana. Also Michael Jackson.
Episode 10
Prayers of Steel III
If the steel industry were a country, it would be the world's third-largest emitter.
In this episode, we travel to northern Sweden to explore how a greener process could revolutionize the iron and steel industry, dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions, and make life better for people in industrial communities.
Episode 11
Inside the Anthill
The UN climate talks, or COPs, are many things: confusing, bureaucratic, inspiring, boring, infuriating, and exhilarating. They are also the only thing we’ve got to deal with climate change on a scale that matches the problem—that is to say, globally.
In this episode, we take you into the trenches of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, to explore how the process of climate negotiation works and what’s at stake for every human on the planet.
Episode 12
The Ants Go Marching
The UN climate talks, or COPs, are attempting the biggest, most complicated, highest-stakes group project humanity has ever known.
We continue our journey at COP26 in Glasgow to see what the process for organizing a social and economic revolution really looks like. What kind of collaboration does this kind of climate transformation require of all of us?
Episode 13
Hail Mary
The climate crisis is not just a problem of carbon emissions: it's one of inequality. In our third and final episode about COP26, we follow the conflict over loss and damage, mitigation, and finance in the negotiating room. What is the fate of a Hail Mary pass for equity at COP26?
This episode contains strong language that may not be suitable for all listeners.
Episode 14
Sky’s the Limit
In many ways, the climate crisis is an identity crisis. As we reckon with the damage we’ve done, we’re being forced into a massive confrontation with the powers, limitations, and essential nature of our species. In this episode, we explore what we learn about ourselves from bonobos, the necessity of getting everyone on the planet in the same boat, and the power of stories to shape our future.
Extra
A Conversation with Rebecca Solnit
In June 2024, the planet hit a terrifying milestone: 12 straight months of global temperatures at or above 1.5 degrees over pre-industrial levels. But even as the impact of climate change becomes more visible and far-reaching, the opportunity to change the trajectory of this global crisis remains possible. Hope is possible. Today, we’re sharing a conversation with writer and activist Rebecca Solnit, a leading voice on the climate crisis and a dogged champion of possibility and promise.
1.5 Still Matters
The overall goal of each COP is to make progress on climate; to get all countries moving in the same direction, toward a decarbonized world, in an equitable way, based on the best scientific information available. But some are now saying that we should abandon hope of holding global average temperature rise to 1.5°C over pre-industrial temperatures.
But we don't think that. And here's why.
Season 4 Preview
The Kitchen Fire
We're going to tell you a story of something Amy did several years ago—something that very nearly had disastrous consequences. Consider this a strong hint about what's to come in just a few weeks.
COP26 Dispatches
The Threshold team traveled to Glasgow to cover COP26—the 26th time leaders from around the world gathered to try to solve humanity's biggest and most complicated problem: the damage we're doing to Earth's climate.
This is part of our reporting for Season 4 of Threshold. We don't want to give away everything about that quite yet, but we're sending you some updates about what's happening at COP, what we're learning, and who we're talking to.
COP26
Dispatch 5
We look back on the last two weeks in the *supposed* final hours of the conference.
COP26
Dispatch 4
We dive into loss and damage, a crucial part of the conversation at COP26.
COP26
Dispatch 3
We look at protests both inside and outside the conference.
COP26
Dispatch 2
What is COP26? What’s it like? Who’s here? How does it all work?
COP26
Dispatch 1
We arrive at COP26 and think about what may be possible in the next two weeks.
Original illustrations by Sally Deng © 2021.
